Bihar polls: CM Nitish Kumar casts his vote in Bakhtiyarpur, shows inked finger

Patna, Nov 6: Voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections was underway in 121 constituencies across 18 districts on Thursday, amid tight security arrangements at all polling stations.

While the polling started on a moderate note at 7 a.m., Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was among the early voters to cast his vote. He reached a polling station in the Bakhtiyarpur constituency, accompanied by a small entourage and exercised his franchise.

The Chief Minister also flaunted his inked finger before the mediapersons, after casting his vote.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister also appealed to every voter of Bihar to come out of their homes and participate in the festival of democracy by exercising their right to vote.

Taking to X, he wrote, "In a democracy, voting is not only our right but also our responsibility. Today, the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections is taking place—all voters are requested to exercise their right to vote. Vote and inspire others to do the same. First vote, then refreshment."