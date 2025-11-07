PM Modi Accuses Oppn of Encouraging 'Violence, Intimidation'; Recalls Bihar's 'Jungle Raj' Era

PM Modi also alleged that between 2005 and 2014 -- the first nine years of Nitish Kumar's government -- RJD and Congress governments at the Centre did not allow him to run the state properly.

"After we were elected in 2014, the double-engine government accelerated growth. We have given three times more money to Bihar for development works,” he said.

Accusing the Opposition alliance of being untrustworthy even to its own partners, Modi claimed that the RJD insulted the Congress state president and gave the party only those seats it had not won in the past 35 to 40 years.

"Can those who betray their own allies be trusted by the people of Bihar?” he asked.

PM Modi also attacked the Congress on the issue of One Rank One Pension (OROP) for retired armed forces personnel, saying the party denied OROP for 40 years, citing a cost of Rs 500 crore.

“When our government came, we implemented OROP. The NDA government has spent Rs 1 lakh crore on OROP. This is the reality of Congress. And RJD is also involved in it,” he said.

The Prime Minister alleged that the RJD's manifesto was false propaganda, claiming that even Congress leaders were not endorsing it.

“They know they are lying,” he said. In contrast, he asserted that the NDA had promised one crore jobs for the youth in Bihar, and that people have faith in the alliance's commitments.