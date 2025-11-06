Each vote will prevent the return of 'jungle raj' in Bihar: HM Amit Shah

New Delhi, Nov 6: As the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections began, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday urged the people to vote in record numbers, emphasising that every vote would help prevent the return of “jungle raj” in the state.

Taking to the social media platform ‘X’, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote in Hindi (loosely translated), “I urge my voting brothers and sisters of Bihar, especially the youth, to turn out in large numbers and cast their votes in the first phase of polling today.”

He added, “Each of your votes will help stop the return of Jungle Raj in Bihar, uphold good governance, and pave the way for building a developed and self-reliant state. In this election, teach a lesson to those who compromise the nation’s security by protecting infiltrators and Naxalites.”

Highlighting the importance of participation, HM Shah said, “Your vote will play a crucial role in ensuring modern education for every citizen, the welfare of the poor, better employment opportunities for the youth, and in restoring Bihar’s pride.”

Meanwhile, polling for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections began at 7 a.m. on Thursday across 18 districts of the state.

Voting is being conducted in 121 Assembly constituencies, and 1,314 candidates, including 1,192 male and 122 female candidates, are in the fray of this election.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 3,75,13,302 electors, including 1,98,35,325 males, 1,76,77,219 females, and 758 third gender voters, will decide the fate of 1314 candidates in this election.