VVPAT Slips Found Dumped in Bihar’s Samastipur—ECI Clarifies They Were from Mock Polls, Suspends Official

A controversy broke out in Bihar on Saturday, 8 November 2025, after a video showed hundreds of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips scattered along a road in Samastipur district, sparking allegations of tampering just days after the first phase of the Assembly elections.

The Chief Election Officer (CEO) of Bihar clarified that the slips were from a mock poll conducted before voting began in the Sarairanjan Assembly segment on 6 November 2025, and not from actual ballots. The slips were discovered near a college two days after Phase 1 polls, with a video of locals picking them up going viral on social media.

District Magistrate Roshan Kushwaha inspected the site and confirmed that the slips were mock poll samples. “Some slips were not shredded properly after the test run. The EVM numbers will help us identify the staff responsible, and action will be taken,” he said. Candidates contesting the seat were also briefed about the incident.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered immediate disciplinary action against the officials concerned. The Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) was suspended for negligence, and an FIR has been registered. The Commission directed the District Magistrate to file a detailed report after an on-site inquiry.

