Congress to Submit Over 5 Crore Signatures Against ‘Vote Chori’ to President on Nov 8

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) The Congress on Thursday renewed its allegation of electoral manipulation and “Vote Chori”, outlining its plan to submit a memorandum with over 5 crore signatures to President Droupadi Murmu on November 8 for seeking urgent corrective action.

K. C. Venugopal, General Secretary, AICC, (Organisation), in a statement, said that so far over 5 crore signatures have been collected nationwide - a powerful testimony to the anger, apprehension, and deep concern among citizens about the “naked murder of democracy through manipulative practices such as duplicate voting, fake voter entries, and fraudulent addresses in the electoral rolls”.

Highlighting the party’s “Vote Chor Gaddi Chod” campaign, Venugopal said through the signature campaign the public has made five clear and democratic demands from the Election Commission of India: Prosecute officials and agents involved in systematic voter suppression; publish a machine-readable voter list with photographs for public scrutiny; release all deletion and addition lists with photographs before every election; establish a grievance redressal mechanism for wrongful deletions and announce a clear cut-off date for voter list changes, avoiding last-minute manipulations.

The Congress General Secretary said the party has been consistently raising concerns about electoral roll manipulation and large-scale electoral fraud undermining the sanctity of the democratic process.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly exposed the dangerous “vote chori” orchestrated by the BJP in collusion with the Election Commission of India, a direct assault on the people’s mandate, he said.