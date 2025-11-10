Bihar Election 2025: Parties Spend ₹40 Crore on Aerial Campaigning—BJP Leads, Mahagathbandhan Follows

The skies of Bihar quieted on Sunday, 9 November 2025, as campaigning for the 2025 Assembly Elections came to an end. The high-stakes, high-expenditure political drama saw politicians from both major camps hopping from constituency to constituency on chartered helicopters and private planes, spending around ₹40 crore in the process.

Campaigners chartered up to 25 helicopters and 12 planes daily from Jaiprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna, for a total 1,600 hours across both phases. Phase 1 of campaigning, from 25 October to 5 November 2025, saw around 210 flights, while Phase 2, from 1 November to 9 November 2025, recorded around 240 flights.

According to a source at Patna airport, NDA charters accounted for around 1,200 hours flown, while Mahagathbandhan flights totalled to 400 hours. Of the 25 helicopters used, 15 were for BJP leaders, while Congress, RJD, and JD(U) used two each, and smaller parties like JJD, HAM, LJP(RV), etc. used one each.

Leaders attended hundreds of rallies across both phases, with top faces criss-crossing the state multiple times a day – Nitish Kumar attended a total of 84 rallies, while Tejashwi Yadav attended over 200. BJP leaders attended a lot more rallies than any of their rivals or allies – with many flying in and out of the state repeatedly – though exact figures are not available.

See Also: Facing 'Life Threat', Tej Pratap Yadav Gets Y+ Security Cover