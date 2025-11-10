Five of a family killed as roof of house collapses in Patna's Danapur

Patna, Nov 10: In a tragic incident, five members of a family were killed when the roof of an old house collapsed in the Diara area under the Danapur Assembly constituency of Patna district.

The incident took place in Manas Naya Panapur 42 Patti village late Sunday night.

The deceased have been identified as house owner Bablu Khan (32), his wife Roshan Khatoon (30), son Mohammad Chand (10), daughter Rukhsar (12) and their youngest daughter Chandni (2).

According to locals, the family had gone to sleep after dinner when the roof caved in.

Hearing a loud crash, neighbours rushed to the spot and found the house completely flattened.

Panchayat head Vakil Rai said that after several hours of effort, the bodies of all five victims were retrieved from the debris.

Villagers said the house was constructed a few years ago under the Indira Awas Yojana scheme, and cracks had already developed in the walls and the roof. They claimed that the family was financially weak and unable to get repairs done.