Serbia Mourns Victims Of Deadly Roof Collapse After A Year Of Protests

Flags were flying at half-staff across the country, and public broadcasters adjusted programming to reflect the somber occasion. Entertainment events were postponed in accordance with a government decree published earlier this week.

President Vucic shared a photo of himself in a church holding a candle at a commemoration ceremony in Belgrade for the victims of the disaster.

"Let the names of those killed be a reminder that human life is above any divisions [in society,]" Vucic wrote in an Instagram post.

During his address on the eve of the Day of National Mourning, Vucic expressed “regret” over what he described as mistakes of the past.

"At some points, I myself said some things that I regret saying, about students, protesters and other people. I apologize for that," the president said, without specifying which statements he was referring to.

He also said that he knows that some people are still angry that "those responsible have not yet been identified, let alone punished" for the canopy collapse.

"This is disappointing for me as well, although such processes are complicated and take a long time in other countries. I can understand the anger of the families. I sincerely hope that these questions will be answered soon," Vucic said.

'Far-Right Groups Seek To Hijack Protests?'

As Serbian students mark the first anniversary of the fatal building collapse, there are signs that far-right nationalist groups have sought to infiltrate and even hijack the movement.

Early demands for political accountability, followed by calls for the resignation of Vucic and new elections, have been complemented with strong anti-Kosovo rhetoric.

“I’m proud when we fight for our national interests -- for Kosovo and Metohija,” one protester, who identified himself only as Stefan, told RFE/RL’s Balkan Service. He was using a term favored by the Serbian government, which does not recognize Kosovo as an independent state.

The yearlong student protests are the largest in Serbia since demonstrations that led to the toppling of Yugoslav leader Slobodan Milosevic 25 years ago.

The demonstrations were marked by a commitment to strict political neutrality, focusing on calls for a thorough investigation and keeping a distance from both ruling and opposition parties.

A Rightward Shift

The first major rightward shift came on June 28, on the anniversary of the 1389 Battle of Kosovo Polje, a charged date in Serbian politics that was used by nationalists to justify the Balkan wars that followed the collapse of Yugoslavia in the 1990s.

During a protest that day, speakers made calls to “defend the Serbian people” outside the country’s borders, apparently referring to large ethnic Serbian communities in Kosovo and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

“Speakers were chosen to highlight both the movement’s diversity and the idea of national unity,” an electrical engineering student from Belgrade, who declined to be named, told RFE/RL.

Other people who had taken part in protests felt alienated by the rhetoric.

“These are not the values I stand for. If they want my support or my vote, they need to clearly distance themselves from that rhetoric,” said a woman who gave her name only as Milica.