Telangana Man Murders Three Family Members, Commits Suicide

Hyderabad, Nov 2 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a man in Telangana’s Vikarabad district murdered three of his family members, including his wife and daughter, before committing suicide, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Kulkacherla village on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Police said Vepuri Yadaiah, 38, hacked his wife Aluvelu, 32, daughter Aparna, 13, and sister-in-law Hanumamma, 40, to death with an axe when they were asleep.

His elder daughter, Apoorva, 16, escaped from the house when he tried to attack her. She sustained injuries to her head and hand.

After killing the three, Yadaiah hanged himself to death in the house.

Alerted by the locals, police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.