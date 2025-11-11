Bihar Election Assembly 2025 Live – Prashant Kishor Says, ‘Vote for Change in Bihar,’ Urges Voters to Break Phase 1 Turnout Record of 64.66%

Phase 2 polling in the 2025 Bihar Elections is set to begin at 7:00am on Tuesday, 11 November 2025.

Phase 2 polls will cover 122 constituencies across 20 districts, with 1,302 candidates contesting and a 3.7 crore electorate. Most polling stations will close at 6:00pm, while some will close at 5:00pm.

In the 2020 Assembly Election, the BJP won 42 seats, RJD won 33, JD(U) 20, Congress 11, and Left parties won five.

Phase 1 polling concluded on 6 November 2025 with ‘the highest ever’ voter turnout in the state’s history. This is the last phase of the 243-seat Assembly Election. Results will be announced on 14 November 2025, before the current Assembly term ends on 22 November 2025. 7.4 crore voters will cast ballots, choosing between 2,616 contenders. A three-way contest is expected between the NDA, Mahagathbandhan, and Jan Suraaj Party, with a majority of 122 seats needed to win.

Phase 2 Polling : Key candidates and Constituencies

Sasaram

In Rohtas district, the main contest will be between Subhash Singh of BJP, Satyendra Paswan of RJD, and Snehlata Kushwaha of RLM (INDIA-backed). In 2020, there was a turnout of 51.13% and RJD won this seat with 46.54% votes

Sitamarhi

In Sitamarhi district, the main contest will be between Sunil Kumar Pintu of BJP, Sunil Kumar of RJD, and Raj Narayan Shah of BSP. In 2020, there was a turnout of 61.86% and BJP won this seat with 49.9% votes.

Ramnagar (SC)

In West Champaran district, the main contest will be between Nand Kishore Yadav of BJP, Pramod Kumar of RJD, and Ajay Kumar Singh of JSP. In 2020, there was a turnout of 64.41% and BJP won this seat with 39.57% votes.

Jamui (SC)

In Jamui district, the main contest will be between Shreyasi Singh of BJP, Vijay Prakash of RJD, and Arun Kumar of JSP. In 2020, there was a turnout of 61.44% and BJP won this seat with 43.89% votes.

Bettiah

In West Champaran district, the main contest will be between Renu Devi of BJP, Sanjay Kumar Singh of INC, and Manish Kumar of JSP. In 2020, there was a turnout of 56.26% and BJP won this seat with 52.83% votes.

Chhapra

In Saran district, the main contest will be between Chhoti Kumari of BJP, C. N. Gupta of RJD, and Khesari Lal Yadav (Independent – RJD ally). In 2020, there was a turnout of 50.99% and BJP won this seat with 44.97% votes.

Madhubani

In Madhubani district, the main contest will be between Neeraj Kumar Bablu of BJP, Md. Asgar Hussain of RJD, and Pradeep Kumar of JSP. In 2020, there was a turnout of 59.47% and BJP won this seat with 47.69% votes.

Bhagalpur

In Bhagalpur district, the main contest will be between Ajay Mandal of JD(U), Shahnawaz Malik of RJD, and Ajay Kumar of JSP. In 2020, there was a turnout of 48.43% and INC won this seat with 40.52% votes.

Dhaka

In East Champaran district, the main contest will be between Pawan Kumar Jaiswal of BJP, Faisal Rehman of RJD, and Dr. L. B. Prasad of JSP. In 2020, there was a turnout of 64.73% and BJP won this seat with 48.01% votes.

Chhatarpur

In Supaul district, the main contest will be between Niraj Kumar Singh of BJP, Dr. Vipin Kumar Singh of RJD, and Abhay Kumar Singh of JSP. In 2020, there was a turnout of 65.18% and BJP won this seat with 46.39% votes.

Araria

In Araria district, the main contest will be between Shagufta Azim of JD(U), Abidur Rehman of INC, and Md. Manzoor Alam of AIMIM. In 2020, there was a turnout of 58.91% and INC won this seat with 54.84% votes.

What to Expect

Predictions surveys have projected a close contest between the NDA and Mahagathbandhan alliances, with the NDA inching ahead, and a splashy entry by the new-comer Jan Suraaj Party. Exit polls will be announced after voting concludes. Unemployment, corruption, anti-incumbency, outward migration, and the poor quality of public infrastructure and services are the main themes the polls are being fought on.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, the NDA formed the government after winning 125 seats.

The Bihar assembly election results are highly anticipated, as they follow the controversial special intensive revision undertaken in Bihar which had the opposition levelling allegations of ‘vote chori’ against the ruling government – alluding to collusion between the Election Commission of India and the central BJP government.

(RS)

