Bihar Election 2025: All Eyes on November 14 as Vote Counting Begins to Decide the Fate of the State

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has been a defining figure in Bihar’s politics for nearly two decades, faces the challenge of defending his government amid issues of unemployment, infrastructure gaps, migration, and anti-incumbency. On the other hand, Tejashwi Yadav has built his campaign around the promise of jobs and development, appealing particularly to Bihar’s large youth population.

Adding a new dynamic to this election is Prashant Kishor, the renowned political strategist turned politician, whose Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) contested independently, seeking to disrupt the traditional bipolar politics between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.

This year’s election revolved around themes such as unemployment, corruption, migration, and the quality of public services. The debate also extended to concerns over anti-incumbency and allegations of irregularities in the special voter list revision. The opposition has repeatedly accused the ruling government of “vote chori,” suggesting possible collusion between the Election Commission of India and the central government.

The Bihar Assembly Election 2025 has proven to be one of the most intense and competitive state elections in recent memory. With record voter participation, strong female turnout, and a surge of public interest, the state awaits a crucial verdict. All eyes are on November 14, 2025, when counting begins and the people’s verdict will decide whether Nitish Kumar’s NDA continues its governance or a new political chapter begins for Bihar. [Rh]



Suggested Reading: