On the Margins of India’s Energy Transition

By Yusha Rahman

Gaya, Bihar: In Bihargain village of Gaya district, women from the Manjhi community, listed as Mahadalits, among Bihar’s poorest, begin their day with smoke in their eyes.

Their huts stand barely 50 kilometres from the Raniganj Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant and just three kilometres from a smaller community biogas plant. Yet, none of them have access to clean cooking fuel.

“We go to the forest to collect wood and then cook food by burning it,” said Meena Devi (32). Her husband works as a mason and the family earns about ₹12,000 a month. “It’s not possible for us to afford LPG, and we have not been given any biogas connection.”

Her neighbour, 45-year-old Jitni Devi, tells the same story. “We were given an LPG cylinder once, but only the first refill was free. After that, we couldn’t afford it,” she said. “The smoke gives me a cough and burning in my eyes.”

Just a few kilometres away, cow dung powers clean gas for wealthier farmers. “We’ve heard of the Gobardhan gas scheme,” Jitni added, “but we’ve never been given such a facility.”