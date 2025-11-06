Why Vidarbha’s Citrus Farmers are Losing Faith in Crop Insurance

By Sayali Parate

Nagpur Maharashtra: Last month, thousands of farmers poured onto the streets of Nagpur, demanding a loan waiver and assured minimum support prices (MSP). The protest ended after government intervention, with officials promising to address their demands.

Among those who joined on October 30 was Guneshwar Bande (45), a sweet lime farmer from Narasingi village, about 80 km from Nagpur. His reasons for being there run deeper than unpaid loans.

In 2023, Bande insured his crop under the government’s Restructured Weather-Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS), paying about Rs 5,000 as the annual premium. He expected roughly 50 tonnes of fruit that year. But after a storm and hailstorm last season, most of it fell prematurely, leaving him with only a fraction of the yield. When he filed a claim, the company responded that “our weather system did not record any hailstorm”.

Launched in 2016 by the Central government, Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS) aims to mitigate the likelihood of financial loss from anticipated crop loss resulting from adverse weather conditions relating to rainfall, temperature, wind, humidity etc. Unlike Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna, under which settlement of claims is made on the basis of shortfall in actual yield as compared to the threshold yield, RWBCIS calculates the compensation based on deviation from the defined weather parameters.

Bande never received compensation. “If a claim is rejected, we don’t get a message, nor do we know why. Even when we ask, no one tells us how compensation is calculated,” he said. “Sometimes Rs 10,000, sometimes Rs 5,000, sometimes nothing. The companies take money from the government, but it never reaches us.”

The insurance scheme, meant to protect insured farmers from weather losses, has become, for many, another broken promise.

Bande owns ten acres of farmland, all planted with sweet lime. His father grew oranges on the same land, but years of erratic rainfall and extreme heat pushed the family into debt. “Because of frequent weather changes, droughts, unseasonal rain, unpredictable heat, we kept slipping into debt with orange farming,” he said. “Later, in 2013, we tried soybean and cotton, but that too didn’t work. Then we thought of cultivating a crop that needed less water, so we started with sweet lime.”

An orange tree typically requires about 100 litres of water per day, while a sweet lime tree needs around 60 litres, roughly 40-50% less. The switch made sense in a region where groundwater levels are falling fast and summer temperatures often cross 45°C.

When this reporter first met Bande in April, the infamous Vidarbha heat was already at its peak. Even in early summer, his 10-acre orchard needed constant irrigation. The farm lies about two kilometres off the main road. Rows of trees stretch across open land, their sparse canopies barely filtering the sunlight. The black cotton soil, once fertile and moist, was cracked and hardened in the heat.