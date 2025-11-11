Multiple FIRs, UAPA Charges Keep This Jharkhand Journalist in Jail

Case diary

As of now, Rupesh has five cases against him in Bihar and Jharkhand. The first case was registered in Bihar's Gaya in 2019. Rupesh firmly believes that his articles on the alleged killing of a tribal worker, Motilal Baske, were the reason why he was framed in the case.

He spent six months in jail and eventually got bail in December 2019, as the Bihar Police failed to file a chargesheet within the stipulated six months. A few days later, the police filed an eight-page chargesheet, which contained no details of evidence. The case has not been opened since then. "Charges have not been framed yet in the case," Rupesh’s lawyer, Shyam Kumar Sinha, told 101Reporters.

Rupesh's second arrest occurred in 2022 at Ramgarh village in Jharkhand's Saraikela Kharsawan district. Kandra Police, under whose limits Ramgarh falls, charged him with recruiting people and arranging funds for CPI-Maoist activities in the region. There was no fresh First Information Report (FIR) against him, and his case was clubbed with the FIR registered on November 13, 2021, in connection with the arrest of seven CPI-Maoist activists. The chargesheet included Sections 10 and 13 of the UAPA, Section 17 of the Indian Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1908, and Sections 420 , 467 , 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"His name did not even appear in that FIR," Advocate Sinha said.

Later, three additional cases were filed — all of which were dated before his arrest in the Saraikela case. Prominent among them was the Rohtas case, being handled by the National Investigation Agency. The FIR registered on April 26, 2022, included Rupesh's name and involved Sections 10, 13, 16, 18, 19, 20 and 38 of the UAPA and Sections 124 , 121(A) , 122A, 120 (B) and 34 of the IPC.

The other two unnamed FIRs were from Chaibasa (dated November 16, 2018) and Bokaro (June 30, 2022).

In the Chaibasa case, the district sessions court first rejected the bail application, but the bail was approved upon approaching the additional sessions court. However, in the Bokaro case, they had to approach the Ranchi High Court for bail as the sessions court and the additional sessions court denied the bail application.

Highlighting that it is near impossible to secure bail in UAPA cases as the courts operate on the presumption of guilt, Advocate Sinha said, “By charging multiple cases, the authorities create an impression that the accused has a criminal history, effectively stalling any chance of release... So far, Rupesh has been granted bail in the Bokaro and Chaibasa cases, while Ranchi High Court rejected his bail in the Saraikela case on December 6, 2023."

On January 27, 2025, the Supreme Court denied Rupesh's bail in the Saraikela case. "Our lawyers told me that the reason for denial was the presence of too many cases, all with serious allegations," Shatakshi said.

Asked if Rupesh is hopeful of a fair trial, Advocate Sinha said, “Lower courts often mirror the higher courts. If the higher courts display a lack of sympathy toward journalists charged with sedition or similar offences, the lower courts follow suit, applying equally harsh judgments. Occasionally, courageous judges may recognise the gravity of such cases, but they too are bound by precedent. Even in states where tribal communities have endured extensive marginalisation, finding a judiciary sympathetic to activists and journalists remains rare.”