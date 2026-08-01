'Another Temple for Donation Theft?' Internet Reacts to PM Modi Mandir Proposal by Bihar Transgender Board

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ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 29, 2026, a proposal was approved by the Bihar State Transgender Welfare Board. The proposal has shocked everyone, with netizens on social media questioning whether the news was actually true or just a fake meme created by users. But the news is true, and the shock is genuine. As per the media sources, a temple is going to be built in Patna, Bihar, which will be dedicated to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.
Yes, it's true. The community said that the proposal was made to recognise the work that PM Modi has done for them. The proposal was put forward by a member of the Board, Ranjan Singh, during the first meeting of the Board following the enactment of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.
The Bihar State Transgender Welfare Board approved the proposal to build the temple dedicated to PM Modi in recognition of his efforts and work towards the community. They said that the work he has done for the welfare, dignity, respect, and rights of the community should be recognised. The proposal was passed during the first meeting of the Board, which was held at the Social Welfare Department in the Old Secretariat, Patna.
The proposal was presented by Board member Ranjan Singh and was later approved unanimously by the Board. The meeting was the inaugural session following the implementation of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019. The Act protects the rights of transgender people by preventing discrimination, promoting their welfare, and providing institutional representation to the community.
The Bihar State Transgender Welfare Board functions under the state's Social Welfare Department and has a total of 28 members. The Board was constituted in August 2025 to protect the rights of transgender persons and promote their social welfare, development, and empowerment.
Board member Ranjan Singh said that the community wanted to express its gratitude to the Prime Minister, and hence the idea was proposed. "Since the transgender community in Bihar does not have a temple of its own, I proposed to build a temple for Prime Minister Narendra Modi because he gave us respect and rights and the proposal got the support of all members of the Board and it was approved today," said Board member Ranjan Singh to PTI.
As per Singh, the proposed temple will be built in Patna after the Bihar government identifies suitable land for the project. He also claimed that the state government would bear the expenses for the temple's construction.
He further added, "Today's (Wednesday) meeting marked the first meeting of the Bihar State Transgender Welfare Board following the enactment of the Transgender Persons Protection of Rights Act, 2019, which provides the community with institutional representation in the State secretariat."
The decision to build a temple dedicated to Prime Minister Modi has drawn attention as one of the first major decisions taken by the newly formed Bihar State Transgender Welfare Board since it began functioning under the Social Welfare Department. People reacted to the decision with anger, confusion, and questions.
One person called this a mockery of the Hindu religion and said, “They are mocking Hindu religion and Hindu gods by making a temple for a human. It's a shame that no one from @VHPDigital is protesting against this. They are openly mocking Hindu religion by making a temple for anyone.” Many others called this an order from the RSS, while some thought it was a joke and not reality.
One user wrote, “You may have joked but it will be true, you will see it some day.” Another person linked it with the Ram Mandir donation controversy and wrote, “That's good, I am also saying that the temple should be built so that donations can be stolen there too.” Many said that nothing else could surprise them now, while others kept questioning whether the news was real or not.
Another person first explained the whole case and then said, “Now, the question is: is building a temple for a living leader an honor, or the beginning of a personality cult in democracy?” One other user wrote, “This is nothing short of madness. Modi has done a lot for the country, but this temple thing is getting way too much. Even Modi ji himself wouldn't equate himself with God.”
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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