'Another Temple for Donation Theft?' Internet Reacts to PM Modi Mandir Proposal by Bihar Transgender Board

ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 29, 2026, a proposal was approved by the Bihar State Transgender Welfare Board. The proposal has shocked everyone, with netizens on social media questioning whether the news was actually true or just a fake meme created by users. But the news is true, and the shock is genuine. As per the media sources, a temple is going to be built in Patna, Bihar, which will be dedicated to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

Yes, it's true. The community said that the proposal was made to recognise the work that PM Modi has done for them. The proposal was put forward by a member of the Board, Ranjan Singh, during the first meeting of the Board following the enactment of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

The Bihar State Transgender Welfare Board and the Temple of PM Modi

The Bihar State Transgender Welfare Board approved the proposal to build the temple dedicated to PM Modi in recognition of his efforts and work towards the community. They said that the work he has done for the welfare, dignity, respect, and rights of the community should be recognised. The proposal was passed during the first meeting of the Board, which was held at the Social Welfare Department in the Old Secretariat, Patna.