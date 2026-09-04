12-year-old Girl Killed, 4 Injured as Mud House Collapses in Bihar's Aurangabad

A 12-YEAR-OLD GIRL was killed, and four members of her family were injured after a mud house collapsed in Bihar's Aurangabad district, police said on Friday.
The incident, which happened in Sinhudi village under the Obra police station area, triggered panic in the village after screams and cries for help alerted residents, who rushed to the spot and found the family trapped beneath the debris.
Villagers immediately launched a rescue operation and, after considerable effort, managed to pull all five family members out of the collapsed structure. However, the girl, identified as Babli Kumari, could not be saved.
Her mother, Poonam Devi, and three other children -- Nandani Kumari, Rimi Kumari and Kundan Kumar -- sustained serious injuries. They were rushed to Sadar Hospital in Aurangabad for treatment, where doctors declared Babli Kumari dead on arrival.
According to villagers, Poonam Devi had been sleeping in the old mud house with her four children, as they did every night, when the walls and roof suddenly collapsed, bringing down the entire room.
The incident plunged Sinhudi village into mourning, while the injured mother and children remain under treatment at the hospital.
Former MLA Rishi Yadav expressed grief over the tragedy and urged the district administration to provide the affected family with a permanent house and adequate compensation.
Obra SHO Nitish Kumar said police received information about the incident and reached the spot. He said a girl had died after being trapped under the debris, while the injured family members were admitted to Sadar Hospital for treatment.
“We have conducted the post-mortem of the dead body and handed it over to the family for the last rites,” the SHO said, adding that further investigation into the incident is underway.
He also said that the case was recommended to the district magistrate's office for compensation.
The area has experienced heavy rainfall over the past few days, which may have weakened the structure of the mud house and possibly led to its collapse.
[VS]
Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and WhatsApp
Download our app on Play Store