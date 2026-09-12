Around a dozen students fall ill after eating mid-day meal in Bihar’s Saharsa

AROUND A DOZEN students fell ill after consuming the mid-day meal at Upgraded Middle School, Vasudeva, in Bihar’s Saharsa district on Saturday, September 12, 2026.
The affected children were taken to the Bariyahi Primary Health Centre, where they are undergoing treatment.
The incident triggered concern at the school, with health officials and the local administration initiating an inquiry into the cause of the students’ illness.
According to an education department official, the mid-day meal at the school was supplied by an NGO. Some students reportedly began feeling unwell after consuming the food.
As soon as the students complained of health issues after consuming the mid-day meal, a large number of villagers and parents reached the school to inquire about their condition.
School authorities and local residents subsequently took the affected children to the Bariyahi Primary Health Centre for medical attention.
Approximately 12 students are reported to have fallen ill.
Amid the incident, an allegation also emerged that a chameleon was found in the mid-day meal.
However, there is no official confirmation so far that a chameleon was present in the food.
Officials are investigating whether the meal was contaminated or whether any other issue with the food may have caused the students to fall ill.
The Education Department has collected samples of the mid-day meal and sent them to the lab for testing.
The official said that the allegation will be established only after the food samples and other evidence are examined.
Following the information about the incident, the Health Department deployed a team to monitor the situation.
The affected students are receiving treatment under medical supervision.
The health of other students at the school is also being monitored so that medical assistance can be provided promptly if anyone else develops symptoms.
The administration and concerned departments are investigating the incident.
Officials said the exact cause of the students falling ill will become clear after the investigation and testing process is completed.
[HP]
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