Bollywood Kills, Sexually Abuses: Debates Parliament

BJP Rajya Sabha member Roopa Ganguly was one of the earliest lawmakers to seek a CBI enquiry into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death

'Bollywood robs women's dignity': BJP turns on the heat in Parliament
'Bollywood kills, Bollywood sexually abuses', were some of the allegations that resonated in the Parliament House complex on Monday. Pinterest

Bollywood kills, Bollywood sexually abuses’, were some of the allegations that resonated in the Parliament House complex on Monday.

BJP Rajya Sabha member Roopa Ganguly, one of the earliest lawmakers to seek a CBI enquiry into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s mysterious death, held a symbolic protest holding placards that made the aforementioned allegations. Interestingly, the protest assumes significance in the backdrop of a charge of sexual assault against celebrated filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Ganguly held placards that read, “How many more women’s dignity will be assaulted by the Mumbai film industry?” Another placard read,”How many more murders will the Mumbai film industry execute?” Ganguly was protesting in front of the famous Gandhi statue in Parliament House.

Late last night, in a veiled reference to Kashyap, BJP’s Lok Sabha member Ravi Kishan had raised the matter in the House. He talked about a “famous director”. Earlier actor Payal Ghosh, who levelled the charges against Kashyap told IANS,

“I was molested by a very famous director. The director told me that girls he works with have a ‘gala time’ with him. The circumstances created at that moment were very embarrassing.”

Actor Payal Ghosh levelled #Metoo charges against Anurag Kashyap. Pinterest

Asked to name the director, the actress said:

“It was Anurag Kashyap who tried to molest me in 2014.”

Kashyap has denied all sexual assault allegations levelled against him.

But now, with the matter reaching Parliament House, albeit in a veiled manner, the heat is on Bollywood. (IANS)

