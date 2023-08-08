Gulshan Grover has his wish granted with his role in Hindi version of 'Breaking Bad'

The original 'bad guy' of Bollywood, actor Gulshan Grover has revealed about his wish to star in the Hindi remake of 'Breaking Bad' and how he finally became a part of it.

Created by Vince Gilligan, the gripping crime drama showcases the transformation of the lead character Walter White from a high school chemistry teacher to a methamphetamine producer in order to save his family's future. The show focuses on the themes of antihero, power and integrity.

Gulshan will be seen in the character of Hector Salamanca in a special promo for 'Breaking Bad- Hindi'. Hector is played by Mark Margolis. The character is a former high-ranking member of the Juarez Cartel who is now unable to walk or speak because of a stroke, communicating with the help of a bell. However, Mark passed away recently, and the video of Gulshan is a tribute to the actor and character.

Talking about the same, Gulshan said: "There are a few shows that are remembered and watched across generations and 'Breaking Bad' is one of them; it is a benchmark in TV shows and arguably the best TV show of all times."