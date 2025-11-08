Raveena Tandon Has Forgotten Her Failed Engagement with Akshay Kumar, but the Internet Hasn’t; Actress Recalls ‘Resemblance’ Stories with His Wife and Says, 'Why Raise Your Blood Pressure?'

In a recent podcast episode of ANI with Smita Prakash, Raveena Tandon reminisced about her past and how she dealt with it. She reflected on her relationship with Akshay Kumar — one that ended long before the internet era, but still trends today.

When Smita Prakash asked her how stories of her engagement with Akshay still appear among the top search results, the actress’s candid reply won the hearts of netizens:

“Forgotten about it,” said Raveena Tandon.

She acknowledged that her pairing with Akshay was a massive hit in the 90s and loved by audiences. “Yeah, I think we were a hit pair during Mohra, and even now when we bump into each other socially, we chat,” she added. Recalling the endless social media theories and speculations about her relationship, she responded wittily, “Everyone moves on, please!”

The actress, who is set to star in the upcoming sequel of Welcome alongside Akshay Kumar after decades, also commented on how the dynamics of relationships and romance have changed over time.

She said, “Girls are changing their boyfriends every week in colleges, since then to now. But one engagement that broke is still stuck to my head.” She questioned why people still associate her name with someone she no longer shares any connection with.

Raveena Tandon has been married to Anil Thadani, a successful businessman and film distributor, since 2004. Reflecting on her past relationship, she emphasized the importance of moving on:

“People have divorces; they move on. So what’s the big deal?” said Tandon.