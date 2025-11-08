Raveena Tandon Has Forgotten Her Failed Engagement with Akshay Kumar, but the Internet Hasn’t; Actress Recalls ‘Resemblance’ Stories with His Wife and Says, 'Why Raise Your Blood Pressure?'
Key Points:
In a podcast with ANI, Raveena said she has “forgotten about” her past relationship with Akshay Kumar.
She questioned why one broken engagement from decades ago still trends online.
After decades, Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar are set to reunite on-screen in the upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle.
The undying love for broken love stories in Bollywood has a strange habit of etching itself into the pages of history. A reader might forget the name of the director or producer, but a broken love story always remains in their subconscious mind.
Some stories have even transcended the frame of cinema and worked their magic in the real world. These stories are often so convincing that viewers remain attached to them for decades. Bollywood’s affair with failed romances, relationships, and engagements has been enduring and unforgettable.
Name any actor — Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, or even Vivek Oberoi — and you’ll find that some stories of failed relationships in Bollywood can never be forgotten, not even in the age of the internet.
The tale of Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar and his former co-star Raveena Tandon is one such story. Once celebrated as Bollywood’s iconic on-screen duo, the two were even engaged for a brief period before parting ways decades ago. Yet, their names remain linked — even today, a quick internet search brings up their story together.
What did Raveena Tandon say about her relationship with Akshay Kumar?
In a recent podcast episode of ANI with Smita Prakash, Raveena Tandon reminisced about her past and how she dealt with it. She reflected on her relationship with Akshay Kumar — one that ended long before the internet era, but still trends today.
When Smita Prakash asked her how stories of her engagement with Akshay still appear among the top search results, the actress’s candid reply won the hearts of netizens:
“Forgotten about it,” said Raveena Tandon.
She acknowledged that her pairing with Akshay was a massive hit in the 90s and loved by audiences. “Yeah, I think we were a hit pair during Mohra, and even now when we bump into each other socially, we chat,” she added. Recalling the endless social media theories and speculations about her relationship, she responded wittily, “Everyone moves on, please!”
The actress, who is set to star in the upcoming sequel of Welcome alongside Akshay Kumar after decades, also commented on how the dynamics of relationships and romance have changed over time.
She said, “Girls are changing their boyfriends every week in colleges, since then to now. But one engagement that broke is still stuck to my head.” She questioned why people still associate her name with someone she no longer shares any connection with.
Raveena Tandon has been married to Anil Thadani, a successful businessman and film distributor, since 2004. Reflecting on her past relationship, she emphasized the importance of moving on:
“People have divorces; they move on. So what’s the big deal?” said Tandon.
However, the conversation took a turn when Smita Prakash asked an intrusive question that quickly escalated the discussion. Smita joked about the resemblance between Raveena Tandon and other women Akshay Kumar has dated, hinting at Twinkle Khanna. She asked, “Even after he (Akshay) broke up with you, there were reports that he was looking for people who resembled you.”
Raveena replied by saying that she doesn’t read anything written about such resemblances. “Why unnecessarily apna blood pressure high karein. Toh padho hi nahi, better.” (Why unnecessarily raise your blood pressure? It’s better not to read it at all)
Many internet users found this question to be in poor taste, leading to widespread criticism of the host. One user wrote, “The way she’s asking her guest such uncomfortable questions and then laughing about it is just disturbing. That breakup might have been devastating for them, and here you are digging it up on social media. Come on yaar, have some humility.”
