When “One-Woman Man” Shah Rukh Khan Called Priyanka Chopra His ‘Tame Rabbit’ - Timeless “Rumoured” Romance or Another Cheating Scandal?

There have been countless dating rumours in Bollywood — some true, others forever mysterious. Among the most talked-about was the alleged relationship between Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, a story that once dominated headlines with more questions than answers.
Long before they shared the screen, Priyanka had openly expressed her admiration for Shah Rukh. In a 2003 Cine Blitz interview, she gushed, “What’s sexy about Shah Rukh? Everything! He’s my favouritest! In the song ‘Suraj Hua Maddham’, dressed in those loose kurtas… mmm, he looks absolutely sexy. His eyes are the sexiest — they can look right through you.” She added that her crush wasn’t romantic but one of idolisation: “I just love everything about the man. He can’t go wrong anywhere.”
Their first collaboration came in Don (2006), directed by Farhan Akhtar. The film not only brought them together on screen but also showcased their natural chemistry. During a conversation when Times of India asked Shah Rukh if Priyanka was actually a “jungli billi,” referring to the famous dialogue from the film, Shah Rukh playfully replied and called Priyanka his “tame rat.”
She shot back, “I’m not a rat, and I’m certainly not tamed.” She added, “Please find a better-looking animal to compare me to,” prompting Shah Rukh to correct himself — “Okay, she’s my tame rabbit.” He said, “I’m extremely, extremely fond of her, and I have a huge amount of genuine love and respect for her talent.” The exchange reflected the easy rapport that quickly became the talk of Bollywood.
The Don shoot in Malaysia reportedly brought them close, sparking gossip that marked the first time in Shah Rukh’s career he was linked with a co-star. Magazines were soon filled with stories of their growing bond, claiming that Shah Rukh was especially protective of Priyanka.
After Don, Priyanka went on to make cameos in Shah Rukh’s films Om Shanti Om (2007), Billu (2009), and Ra.One (2011), before moving on to a successful international career. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh, known for his charm and romantic roles, has remained devoted to his wife Gauri and their children, often hailed as a “one-woman man” — a title Gauri Khan proudly supports.
The rumours reignited during Don 2 (2011), as they were frequently seen together at events. People said the two were having an affair. Speculation intensified to the point where rumours suggested that Shah Rukh’s wife, Gauri Khan, was aware. She was reportedly unhappy and is said to have requested that he avoid working with Priyanka again. Despite the media frenzy, both actors have stayed silent for all these years.
More than a decade later, their names resurfaced together — this time on the global stage. At the 2025 Met Gala, Shah Rukh made his debut in a regal Sabyasachi ensemble, while Priyanka attended with her husband, Nick Jonas. Both walked the blue carpet separately and did not interact publicly. The event also saw several Indian stars, including Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, Manish Malhotra, Prabal Gurung, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Isha Ambani, and Natasha Poonawalla.
However, Marie Claire Australia reignited old memories when it shared a post titled “All Eyes on These Former Duos at the Met Gala.” The video featured celebrity exes like Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter, Lewis Hamilton and Nicole Scherzinger, and, surprisingly — Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra. Fans were stunned. One commented, “The way my mouth dropped at PC and SRK… y’all are messyyyyyy.” Another added, “Featuring PC & SRK is messy… I love it,” while a third said, “SRK and Priyanka?? Marie Claire Australia, I was unfamiliar with your game.”
Though Marie Claire subtly hinted at the “rumoured” nature of their connection, the inclusion of SRK and Priyanka among confirmed exes was enough to spark a wave of nostalgia. Nearly two decades after Don, their names together still ignite fans’ curiosity and attention. [Rh/VP]
