When “One-Woman Man” Shah Rukh Khan Called Priyanka Chopra His ‘Tame Rabbit’ - Timeless “Rumoured” Romance or Another Cheating Scandal?

There have been countless dating rumours in Bollywood — some true, others forever mysterious. Among the most talked-about was the alleged relationship between Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, a story that once dominated headlines with more questions than answers.

Long before they shared the screen, Priyanka had openly expressed her admiration for Shah Rukh. In a 2003 Cine Blitz interview, she gushed, “What’s sexy about Shah Rukh? Everything! He’s my favouritest! In the song ‘Suraj Hua Maddham’, dressed in those loose kurtas… mmm, he looks absolutely sexy. His eyes are the sexiest — they can look right through you.” She added that her crush wasn’t romantic but one of idolisation: “I just love everything about the man. He can’t go wrong anywhere.”