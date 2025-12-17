From Cannes to the Oscars: Indian Film Homebound Gets Global Recognition, Secures a Spot on the International Feature Shortlist

Homebound enters the Oscar Best International Feature shortlist.
Neeraj Ghaywan’s film earned global acclaim after its Cannes 2025 premiere and strong festival run.
Homebound is a poignant drama about two childhood friends chasing dignity and dreams amid social and systemic barriers.
The critically acclaimed Hindi drama, Homebound, has entered the list of movies shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards. The list of the 15 films that made it after tough competition among 86 entries from around the globe was released by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday, 16th December 2025. It is a significant achievement for Indian cinema as it moves one step closer to an Oscar nomination.
The Oscar shortlist includes films from across the world, making it a diverse and competitive selection that reflects global cinematic excellence. It has handpicked some of the best films, including Argentina’s Belén, Brazil’s The Secret Agent, France’s It Was Just an Accident, Germany’s Sound of Falling, Iraq’s The President’s Cake, Japan’s Kokuho, Jordan’s All That’s Left of You, Norway’s Sentimental Value, Palestine’s Palestine 36, South Korea’s No Other Choice, Spain’s Sirât, Switzerland’s Late Shift, Taiwan’s Left-Handed Girl, and Tunisia’s The Voice of Hind Rajab, giving tough competition to India’s Homebound.
The Academy will narrow down the list of 15 to only five official nominees, which is set to be announced on 26th January 2026. The nominated films will then move forward to compete at the 98th Academy Awards ceremony scheduled for 15th March 2026, with comedian Conan O’Brien hosting the night.
The film Homebound went through a remarkable journey to earn its place on the shortlist. It received international recognition after premiering in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The film’s emotional appeal and global resonance were evident when it received a nine-minute standing ovation from the Cannes audience. Since then, the film has been critically acclaimed at several other film festivals worldwide, continuing to impress critics and cinephiles. It also earned the position of second runner-up for the People’s Choice International Award at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
Homebound has been directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, along with Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta. The roles of the main protagonists, Mohammad Shoaib and Chandan Kumar, are portrayed by actors Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, around whom the film revolves. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor in a supporting role. The story narrates the aspirations of two childhood friends striving to live with dignity and respect in a society marked by caste and religious prejudices. Co-written by Ghaywan and Sumit Roy, the narrative captures the realities of discrimination and socio-economic struggle, lending emotional depth to the story, complemented by powerful performances.
Homebound’s recognition marks an important moment for Indian cinema, considering the fact that only four films from India have previously been shortlisted. The films that placed Indian storytelling on the global map include Mother India (1957), Salaam Bombay! (1988), and Lagaan (2001). The last Indian film to reach this stage did so more than two decades ago.
The film’s creative team responded emotionally to the announcement. Producer Karan Johar penned a heartfelt note of gratitude and pride on Instagram, sharing a snapshot of the shortlist with the caption, “I am not sure I can articulate how proud, elated, and over the moon I am with the journey of Homebound.” He thanked the director for achieving such a feat with the film and added, “From Cannes to being on the Oscar shortlist, this has been such an overwhelming journey!” One of the lead actors, Vishal Jethwa, described the news as “surreal,” highlighting the power of storytelling and collective hard work. Several industry members also applauded the film, including Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan, who described Homebound as “gentle, honest, and soulful.”
The film was released in theatres on 26th September 2025 and later premiered on the streaming platform Netflix on 21st November 2025, making it available to a wider global audience.
