From Cannes to the Oscars: Indian Film Homebound Gets Global Recognition, Secures a Spot on the International Feature Shortlist

The critically acclaimed Hindi drama, Homebound, has entered the list of movies shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards. The list of the 15 films that made it after tough competition among 86 entries from around the globe was released by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday, 16th December 2025. It is a significant achievement for Indian cinema as it moves one step closer to an Oscar nomination.

The Oscar shortlist includes films from across the world, making it a diverse and competitive selection that reflects global cinematic excellence. It has handpicked some of the best films, including Argentina’s Belén, Brazil’s The Secret Agent, France’s It Was Just an Accident, Germany’s Sound of Falling, Iraq’s The President’s Cake, Japan’s Kokuho, Jordan’s All That’s Left of You, Norway’s Sentimental Value, Palestine’s Palestine 36, South Korea’s No Other Choice, Spain’s Sirât, Switzerland’s Late Shift, Taiwan’s Left-Handed Girl, and Tunisia’s The Voice of Hind Rajab, giving tough competition to India’s Homebound.