Akshaye Khanna Dances Into Legend Status: Unscripted Entry Sequence in Dhurandhar Breaks The Internet

Akshaye Khanna’s unscripted entry dance in Dhurandhar has gone viral across social media.
The improvised scene drew comparisons with Animal’s iconic “Jamal Kudu” moment.
Industry insiders and fans alike have hailed Khanna as the film’s standout performer.
The spy thriller Dhurandhar just hit theatres on 5 December 2025. While much of the initial conversation has centred around Ranveer Singh, the villainous role played by Akshaye Khanna has come as a surprise for many. The actor’s entry sequence has been going viral on social media, with clips of him dancing to the track “FA9LA” leaving viewers awestruck. Fans as well as members of the film industry have been praising the moment, with many comparing the sequence to the cult-favourite mass moment from Animal’s “Jamal Kudu”.
The surprise intensified after co-actor Danish Pandor shared in an interview that the shot was improvised by Khanna himself and was not originally scripted. The actor was also praised by choreographer Vijay Ganguly, who highlighted the physically demanding circumstances of the shoot, as it was filmed at a high altitude. Ganguly lauded Khanna’s dedication to the performance. Industry figures like filmmaker Farah Khan also applauded the actor’s work, sharing a fan-made edit of Khanna’s performance alongside clips from their earlier collaboration in Tees Maar Khan and joking that Khanna “truly deserves an Oscar” for the film.
The sequence has garnered a wide range of reactions online, with netizens recreating the hook step, which has been amplified and shared by several outlets and fan accounts. One fan commented, “Jab movie mein hero tha tab koi movie dekhne nahi gaya. Ab ‘legend, legend’ chilla rahe hain” (When he was a hero, nobody went to watch his movie; now everyone is chanting legend), which was later reposted by the actor himself on his Instagram story. This sparked a broader discussion on how some talented actors often go unnoticed and are appreciated later in their careers.
Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh as the main protagonist, has generated significant box-office attention and received a strong public response. From its storyline to its cast, the film has remained under public scrutiny, even before its release.
Akshaye Khanna, who has been acting since the 1990s, recently portrayed Aurangzeb in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chaava, where his negative portrayal drew considerable attention. Dhurandhar has only amplified this perception, with the actor now becoming the central focus of audience conversations. Known for making rare public appearances, Khanna’s spontaneous choices on screen have once again brought him to centre stage. The entry scene has since emerged as one of the film’s most talked-about moments.
Whether this viral moment translates into award recognition or leads to a long-term reassessment of Khanna’s place in mainstream stardom remains to be seen. For now, the entry sequence is set to become a pop-culture touchpoint, flooding social media with remixes and reactions. [Rh]
