From Royal Rejection to Global Icon: The Life Journey of India’s First Openly Gay Prince

He was married to Princess Chandrika Kumari of Jhabua in 1991 under societal pressure. However, their marriage soon came to an end, which Manvendra attributes to his lack of genuine romantic or physical attraction towards the princess. This made the union almost impossible to continue any further. Manvendra realised and accepted at the age of 30 that he was attracted to men. He had to fight an inner conflict as his identity clashed with the expectations of his royal lineage.

Coming Out and Backlash

Manvendra came out publicly as gay while giving an interview to the local Gujarati newspaper Divya Bhaskar in March 2006. It soon became a widely discussed topic across the nation. He was publicly denounced in his home state, where people burned his posters. He was disowned by his parents, who labelled his “activities” unsuitable and claimed they brought dishonour to the royal family. His parents even tried to “cure” him through brain surgery and electric shock therapy upon learning about his sexuality, denouncing his homosexuality as a mental disorder.

Manvendra’s life took a significant turn as his personal struggle transformed into public activism after coming out. He discovered people similar to him when he appeared as a guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show in the episode “Gay Around the World.” He also inaugurated EuroPride in Stockholm in 2008 as he travelled around the world to speak over the years. Later, he founded an organization called Lakshya Trust for the LGBTQ+ community in Gujarat.