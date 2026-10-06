Jackie Shroff and Ayesha’s Love Story: How the Daughter of a Belgian Countess Fell in Love with a Bombay Chawl Boy on a School Bus

In a conversation with actor Simi Garewal on her talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal in 2002, the couple shared their first encounter. Shroff recalled that the couple first met when Ayesha was on her school bus on Warden Road (now Bhulabhai Desai Road) in Mumbai, Maharashtra. “I saw a girl. I took a turn, and she was hanging from the bus in her school uniform, and I said, ‘Wow,’” recalled Shroff.

Even though they met accidentally that day, fate brought them together once again just days later when they met again at a record shop. Ayesha was 13 at the time, while Jackie was 16.

Ayesha shared that it was she who made the first move and recalled how, after their first conversation, she knew he was the one. She recalled thinking to herself, “This is the man I am going to marry.” Ayesha came from a wealthy family and was born into privilege. On the contrary, Jackie Shroff was raised in the Teen Batti locality of Bombay. After their paths crossed, Ayesha and Jackie started dating.

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They spent simple moments together, such as sitting on top of a double-decker bus and going on long walks. But nothing changed between them. Ayesha told Garewal that the bottom line was love, and that nothing else mattered. Both Jackie and Ayesha’s mother thought it was a “passing phase” or just an “infatuation,” but their love for each other transcended all rationality.



When Ayesha Wanted Jackie’s Ex-Girlfriend to Return and Marry Him Too

Jackie told Garewal that the first time he realized Ayesha truly loved him was when she wrote a letter to another girl for whom Jackie had feelings. She was a girl Jackie had met before Ayesha came into his life. While Garewal expressed her shock when Ayesha revealed that the mystery girl was Jackie’s then girlfriend, he continued to narrate what had really happened.

Jackie shared that his ex-girlfriend had gone to the USA for her studies and had assured him that she would return. It was during this time that Jackie met Ayesha and fell in love with her.