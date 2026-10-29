When destiny had other plans for Madhubala and Dilip Kumar, but their love lasted forever; her sister reveals they are buried just metres apart

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THE GOLDEN AGE OF HINDI CINEMA, from the 1940s to the 1960s, is often regarded as one of the pillars of Bollywood that shaped Indian cinema as a whole. From on-screen and off-screen romances to timeless movies, Hindi cinema back then is considered one of the most iconic eras that gave the country some of its biggest stars.
Madhubala was an up-and-coming actress during this period who changed Indian cinema forever, having made her first appearance in front of the camera at the age of nine. Often remembered for her grace and elegance, Madhubala’s meteoric rise to fame transcended time. She died at the age of 36 in 1969 due to a medical condition known as ventricular septal defect (VSD), also known as a ‘hole in the heart’. Madhubala’s life, including her relationship with Dilip Kumar, is talked about to this day, almost six decades after her death.
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Their epic love story began on a film set and lasted for several years until the couple parted ways. Madhubala and Dilip Kumar conquered the hearts of millions through their movies, including Tarana (1951), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Sangdil (1952), and Amar (1954). However, life had other plans for the couple. Recently, Madhubala’s sister, Madhur Bhushan, spoke to journalist Vickey Lalwani and revealed some lesser-known details about Madhubala’s tragic life.
The story of Dilip Kumar and Madhubala is one of the most talked-about romances in Indian cinema, both on and off screen. However, the couple parted ways for reasons that remain unclear. Veteran actress Mumtaz, known for Do Raaste (1969), had claimed that Madhubala had confided in her about her relationship with Dilip Kumar. She alleged that the relationship fell apart because Dilip Kumar found out that Madhubala could not conceive children due to her heart condition, which changed the course of their relationship.
Madhur Bhushan refuted this claim and revealed that when Madhubala found out about her heart condition, the couple had already broken up. “Dilip Kumar was nowhere in the picture,” said Madhubala’s sister. She continued that Kumar and Madhubala had broken up by the time the actress was shooting for the film Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958), starring musician and actor Kishore Kumar, her future husband. It was during this time that Madhubala found out about her illness.
Madhur explained that the technology was not as advanced when Madhubala was diagnosed with VSD. “No doctor in Bombay was capable of treating her, as technology wasn't so advanced then. It was a complicated surgery,” said Madhur. She continued that Madhubala was in a relationship with Kishore Kumar at the time.
Madhubala and Kishore Kumar married in 1960, just years before her death. Madhur stated that Kishore Kumar knew about Madhubala’s illness when he married her. She added that the couple had even travelled to London for a medical prognosis. The doctor in London told the actress that she had two years left to live and that her condition had no medical treatment. Madhubala never believed any of the diagnoses given by doctors.
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Her sister recalled her saying, “Sab bakwas karte hai. (Everyone talks nonsense) There is no hole in my heart. I can run. I can dance.” After fighting for her health for years, one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated actresses, Madhubala, passed away on February 23, 1969.
Dilip Kumar shared in his autobiography, The Substance and the Shadow, where he wrote about meeting Madhubala after his marriage to Saira Banu in 1966. He described their meeting and expressed his pain, writing, “She was frail and looked very weak. The pallor on her face not only belied her ill health, but her magnificent, impish smile seemed such an effort.” Madhubala reportedly told him, “Hamarey shehzade ko unki shehzadi mil gayi hai, main bahut khush hoon! (Our prince has found his princess, and I am very happy!)”
Despite their tragic love story, the bond between Madhubala and Dilip Kumar remained significant even after their deaths. Dilip Kumar passed away in 2021. Madhur Bhushan shared that Madhubala and Dilip Kumar are buried next to each other, “just five to 10 metres apart,” at Juhu Muslim Kabrastan in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
[Og/VS]
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