When destiny had other plans for Madhubala and Dilip Kumar, but their love lasted forever; her sister reveals they are buried just metres apart

THE GOLDEN AGE OF HINDI CINEMA, from the 1940s to the 1960s, is often regarded as one of the pillars of Bollywood that shaped Indian cinema as a whole. From on-screen and off-screen romances to timeless movies, Hindi cinema back then is considered one of the most iconic eras that gave the country some of its biggest stars.

Madhubala was an up-and-coming actress during this period who changed Indian cinema forever, having made her first appearance in front of the camera at the age of nine. Often remembered for her grace and elegance, Madhubala’s meteoric rise to fame transcended time. She died at the age of 36 in 1969 due to a medical condition known as ventricular septal defect (VSD), also known as a ‘hole in the heart’. Madhubala’s life, including her relationship with Dilip Kumar, is talked about to this day, almost six decades after her death.

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Their epic love story began on a film set and lasted for several years until the couple parted ways. Madhubala and Dilip Kumar conquered the hearts of millions through their movies, including Tarana (1951), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Sangdil (1952), and Amar (1954). However, life had other plans for the couple. Recently, Madhubala’s sister, Madhur Bhushan, spoke to journalist Vickey Lalwani and revealed some lesser-known details about Madhubala’s tragic life.

Why Did Dilip Kumar and Madhubala Break Up?