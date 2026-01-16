From a Child Model at 13 to a Six-Decade Screen Journey: The Life of Veteran Actress Anju Mahendru Through Fame, Love, Ambition and Heartbreak

Anju Mahendru built a six-decade career across films, television, and web series after starting as a child model at 13.
Her relationship with Rajesh Khanna reflected the tensions between love, fame, and a woman’s independence in 1960s Bollywood.
Choosing reinvention over superstardom, she earned lasting respect through resilience and quiet strength.
An actress, Anju Mahendru, quietly became an influential figure in Hindi cinema as her journey continued for six decades across film, television, and now web series. Her story started back when she entered the world of glamour at just 13 years of age, spinning a narrative that has its own essence. One such part of her story is the tale of her association with superstar Rajesh Khanna. The then young girl paved a way for herself, creating a space at a time when women were expected to give up on their dreams for love, marriage, and male stardom.
Anju Mahendru was born to inter-faith parents on January 11, 1946. She began her career extraordinarily early, stepping into the modelling world at the age of just 13. She became known for her sharp features, confident persona, and modern sensibility, soon becoming one of the most sought-after models of the 1960s.
She was noticed by the legendary poet and lyricist Kaifi Azmi for her potential, which led to her being recommended to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya and changed her life. This landed her a role in Bhattacharya’s debut film as a director, Uski Kahani, which was released in 1966. Mahendru entered Hindi cinema through a film known for its unconventional storytelling at a time when realism was just beginning to gain momentum.
Anju Mahendru started playing characters who were strong, stylish, and emotionally layered in several notable films in the late 1960s and 1970s. Her career has been studded with popular and critically discussed films such as Jewel Thief released in the year 1967, Bandhan of 1969, Intaqam of 1969, Dastak of 1970, Darwaza of 1978 and Ganga ki Saugand of 1978. However, her career did not grow into stardom in the conventional sense, as she herself acknowledged turning down several film opportunities owing to personal circumstances rather than a lack of talent.
It was in the 1960s that she met Rajesh Khanna, then a struggling actor with ambition and undeniable charisma, who later went on to become one of Indian cinema’s legendary stars. Their relationship marked one of Bollywood’s most talked-about romances. However, the couple was closely watched, facing constant public scrutiny with the rising fame of Rajesh Khanna, especially after the film Aradhana, released in 1969.
Khanna’s overnight stardom after the film resulted in a frenzy rarely seen before, with fan letters written in blood, packed shooting schedules, and relentless attention. Although Anju stood by him during his rise, their relationship became strained due to differences in their worldviews. Khanna often discouraged Anju from actively pursuing acting and modelling, resulting in her declining many offers owing to his orthodox beliefs.
Mahendru later described the relationship as complex and contradictory, marked by frequent disagreements over her independence, appearance, and professional ambitions. Rumours linking her to West Indies cricket legend Sir Gary Sobers further complicated her bond with Khanna.
Mahendru’s desire to continue her acting career clashed with Khanna’s wish to settle down, ultimately leading to the end of their relationship. Rajesh Khanna later married 17-year-old Dimple Kapadia, who was half his age. Both went on to take different paths, with Anju continuing her professional journey.
Anju Mahendru later made a strong comeback with Indian television, appearing in popular and impactful series such as Anoogooni, Swabhiman, Astitva, and Kahin To Hoga. A new generation of viewers connected with her through her screen presence and emotionally layered roles. Alongside television, she was also seen in films like Saathiya, Page 3 and The Dirty Picture released in the years 2002, 2005 and 2011 respectively, portraying character-driven roles and showcasing her adaptability in a changing industry.
She went on to be part of several hit television shows, including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, Mariam Khan – Reporting Live, and Appnapan: Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan, making her a familiar household face. The veteran actress has also embraced digital platforms, featuring in the web series Parchhayee (2019) and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi (2024), redefining her presence in the modern era of storytelling.
Anju Mahendru and Rajesh Khanna were not on speaking terms for almost 17 years after their separation. Mahendru has remained single to date, though she briefly dated actor Imtiaz Khan. The two eventually reconciled in 1988, this time as close friends.
Mahendru and Khanna remained emotional support for each other until Khanna’s death in 2012. She often accompanied him during hospital visits and helped him through illness. Reflecting on his death, she once told filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, “My only consolation is that I was holding his hand when he took his last breath.”
Anju Mahendru was not just an actress or a former girlfriend of Rajesh Khanna, but a woman known for navigating fame, love, ambition, and heartbreak on her own terms. Her story is a stark reminder of an era when women paid a price for choosing independence in an industry that rarely encouraged it.
Her legacy extends far beyond the pursuit of stardom, symbolising a quiet strength that earned her enduring respect and relevance.
Suggested Reading: