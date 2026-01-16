From a Child Model at 13 to a Six-Decade Screen Journey: The Life of Veteran Actress Anju Mahendru Through Fame, Love, Ambition and Heartbreak

Anju Mahendru started playing characters who were strong, stylish, and emotionally layered in several notable films in the late 1960s and 1970s. Her career has been studded with popular and critically discussed films such as Jewel Thief released in the year 1967, Bandhan of 1969, Intaqam of 1969, Dastak of 1970, Darwaza of 1978 and Ganga ki Saugand of 1978. However, her career did not grow into stardom in the conventional sense, as she herself acknowledged turning down several film opportunities owing to personal circumstances rather than a lack of talent.

Love, Stardom, and a Famous Heartbreak

It was in the 1960s that she met Rajesh Khanna, then a struggling actor with ambition and undeniable charisma, who later went on to become one of Indian cinema’s legendary stars. Their relationship marked one of Bollywood’s most talked-about romances. However, the couple was closely watched, facing constant public scrutiny with the rising fame of Rajesh Khanna, especially after the film Aradhana, released in 1969.

Khanna’s overnight stardom after the film resulted in a frenzy rarely seen before, with fan letters written in blood, packed shooting schedules, and relentless attention. Although Anju stood by him during his rise, their relationship became strained due to differences in their worldviews. Khanna often discouraged Anju from actively pursuing acting and modelling, resulting in her declining many offers owing to his orthodox beliefs.

Mahendru later described the relationship as complex and contradictory, marked by frequent disagreements over her independence, appearance, and professional ambitions. Rumours linking her to West Indies cricket legend Sir Gary Sobers further complicated her bond with Khanna.

Mahendru’s desire to continue her acting career clashed with Khanna’s wish to settle down, ultimately leading to the end of their relationship. Rajesh Khanna later married 17-year-old Dimple Kapadia, who was half his age. Both went on to take different paths, with Anju continuing her professional journey.