‘Reading for Pleasure’: William Dalrymple Challenges The Guardian’s View on India’s Reading Culture; Highlights Selling of 44,000 Books at the Jaipur Literature Festival

One user wrote on X, “The story that ‘Indians don’t read’ is a very bad ‘reading’ of Indian readership.” Many even pointed out how major global events combine glamour with serious readership, giving the example of the famous Frankfurt Book Fair. Many users thanked Dalrymple for standing up against such misconceptions, describing themselves as people who “grew up surrounded by nerds who read only for pleasure.”

Another user also wrote about Kolkata Book Festival as he highlighted, "Forget all these Lit Fests, the Kolkata Book Fair, one of the largest of its kind in the world and which I visit regularly showed me the love of books among people of all ages, people patiently standing for hours in queues without any pushing or shoving to buy a book."Many criticised the assumptions that directly related large crowds and celebrity participation to superficial engagement. It was also further noted that these festivals provide a cultural space for readers, authors and publishers to come together to share their common interest rather than replacing individual reading.

The debate further raises a question quite prevalent in publishing as to whether public literary events provide a measurement of reading culture or are merely cultural consumption. India’s literary ecosystem has always been filled with festivals, book fairs, second-hand markets and multilingual publishing, which come together to reflect a diverse reading landscape that may vary from the Western metrics of “reading for pleasure.”