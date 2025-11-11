David Szalay Wins Booker Prize for Fiction 2025 for His Novel Flesh

David Szalay, 51, was born in Canada to a Hungarian father and later moved to the United Kingdom. He has lived in various European cities and is known for writing thoughtfully structured works that focus on the inner lives of ordinary people. He has published several acclaimed books in the past and was previously shortlisted for the Booker Prize in 2016 for All That Man Is. His style is noted for its clarity, psychological depth, and subtle emotional power.

About the Novel ‘Flesh’

Flesh is set in contemporary Europe and examines themes of identity, memory, and the emotional weight of personal choices. The novel follows multiple characters whose lives intersect through acts driven by desire, grief and the need for connection. Critics have praised the novel for its precise language, evocative storytelling, and its ability to portray complex human emotions without exaggeration. The book moves between intimate personal scenes and broader reflections on society, offering readers a narrative that feels both personal and universal.