The Book on Hindu Wisdom Published by the Government of Assam

The Government of Assam, through the Assam Publication Board, has published the Assamese edition of a world-acclaimed book – ‘Great Minds on India’, marking a significant step towards making India’s intellectual heritage accessible to a wider Assamese readership. Authored by Shillong‑based writer Salil Gewali, the book is the fruit of more than twenty years of passionate research and dedication.
The translation and publication were approved by Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma and former Chief Minister Shri Sarbananda Sonowal. This title, which has already been translated into sixteen languages, including German, Arabic, Urdu and Sanskrit, has earned praise from top leaders across India and respected intellectuals worldwide.
Under the chief editorship of former NASA scientist Dr. A.V. Murali, the Assamese edition was translated by renowned Assamese scholar Shri Suren Goswami, with editorial guidance from senior journalist Achyut Patowary of Guwahati.
This Assamese edition also features a commendation letter from former Governor Shri Gulab Chand Kataria, a foreword by Dr. Kamlesh Lulla, Director at NASA in Houston, USA, and a preface by the Secretary of the Assam Publication Board, Pramod Kalita.
In his commendation, the former Governor observed:
The author, Salil Gewali, says that he is immensely grateful to senior officer Shri Kuntal Moni Sarma Bordoloi for his continuous support and guidance in the publication of the title dedicated to the nation.
It may be mentioned here that the Sanskrit edition of ‘Great Minds on India’ was translated under the editorial guidance of Dr. Baldevnanada Sagar, who has translated Mann Ki Baat of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, for the past ten years. It is also noteworthy that eminent poet and former Arts and Culture Minister Paul Lyngdoh is currently translating the book into Khasi, a project expected to be completed in the coming months.
