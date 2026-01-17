Press Release

The Book on Hindu Wisdom Published by the Government of Assam

Assam releases the Assamese edition of Great Minds on India by Salil Gewali, a globally acclaimed book translated into 16 languages.
Stack of books with decorative covers and titles in Assamese, published by the Government of Assam. Includes a book titled "Great Minds on India."
The Assamese edition of a world-acclaimed book – ‘Great Minds on India’File Photo
By Dr. Priyanka Sharma, Los Angeles, CA

The Government of Assam, through the Assam Publication Board, has published the Assamese edition of a world-acclaimed book – ‘Great Minds on India’, marking a significant step towards making India’s intellectual heritage accessible to a wider Assamese readership. Authored by Shillong‑based writer Salil Gewali, the book is the fruit of more than twenty years of passionate research and dedication.

The translation and publication were approved by Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma and former Chief Minister Shri Sarbananda Sonowal. This title, which has already been translated into sixteen languages, including German, Arabic, Urdu and Sanskrit, has earned praise from top leaders across India and respected intellectuals worldwide.

Under the chief editorship of former NASA scientist Dr. A.V. Murali, the Assamese edition was translated by renowned Assamese scholar Shri Suren Goswami, with editorial guidance from senior journalist Achyut Patowary of Guwahati.

Alt text: A foreword by a NASA scientist features Dr. Kamlesh Lulla next to text praising the book "Great Minds on India." Dr. Lulla, in formal attire, stands against a cosmic-themed backdrop. The text highlights India's contributions to civilization and promotes peace, tolerance, and understanding.
A foreword by Dr. Kamlesh Lulla, Director at NASA in Houston, USAFile Photo

This Assamese edition also features a commendation letter from former Governor Shri Gulab Chand Kataria, a foreword by Dr. Kamlesh Lulla, Director at NASA in Houston, USA, and a preface by the Secretary of the Assam Publication Board, Pramod Kalita.

In his commendation, the former Governor observed:

The profound insights shared within its pages serve as an inspiration not only to students but also to intellectuals, encouraging them to explore the rich literary treasures of ancient India in greater depth.

The author, Salil Gewali, says that he is immensely grateful to senior officer Shri Kuntal Moni Sarma Bordoloi for his continuous support and guidance in the publication of the title dedicated to the nation.

It may be mentioned here that the Sanskrit edition of ‘Great Minds on India’ was translated under the editorial guidance of Dr. Baldevnanada Sagar, who has translated Mann Ki Baat of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, for the past ten years. It is also noteworthy that eminent poet and former Arts and Culture Minister Paul Lyngdoh is currently translating the book into Khasi, a project expected to be completed in the coming months.

