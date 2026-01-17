The Book on Hindu Wisdom Published by the Government of Assam

The Government of Assam, through the Assam Publication Board, has published the Assamese edition of a world-acclaimed book – ‘Great Minds on India’, marking a significant step towards making India’s intellectual heritage accessible to a wider Assamese readership. Authored by Shillong‑based writer Salil Gewali, the book is the fruit of more than twenty years of passionate research and dedication.

The translation and publication were approved by Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma and former Chief Minister Shri Sarbananda Sonowal. This title, which has already been translated into sixteen languages, including German, Arabic, Urdu and Sanskrit, has earned praise from top leaders across India and respected intellectuals worldwide.