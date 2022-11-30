Adani Group's NDTV takeover boosts market positivity

The shares have been issued in consonance with the conversion notice dated August 23, following the expiry of the two-year restraint period imposed by the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in the matter of dealing in securities, on November 26.

According to NDTV, SEBI has not responded to a specific letter dated August 28 on behalf of RRPR Holding seeking clarification.

However, SEBI had approved the letter of offer (dated November 11) by VCPL (acquirer) along with AMG Media Networks Limited and Adani Enterprises Limited for acquiring up to 16,762,530 fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 4 each representing 26 percent in NDTV.

The Adani group had earlier planned to make the open offer last month but decided to revise that to get SEBI's nod.

Curiously, the open offer price is Rs 294 per share which is far less than the current market price.

As per the offer document, November 18 was the last date for an upward revision of the offer price and size. The offer opening date was November 22 and the closing date is December 5.

VCPL holds 1,990,000 warrants of RRPR Holding entitling it to convert them into a 99.99 percent stake in the latter.

The VCPL has exercised its option in part, resulting in acquisition control of RRPR Holding -- 1,990,000 equity shares or 99.50 percent.

This triggered the issue of an open offer to acquire shares of NDTV from the public as per SEBI's (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.