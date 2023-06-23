Sitharaman lists key financial inclusion measures at Paris summit

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday listed out some key measures undertaken by the Central government to ensure financial inclusion.



"Today, we're able to send most of the benefits directly to the bank accounts of citizens. After the introduction of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), the government was able to save Rs one lakh crore in just one of the provinces in India through direct benefit transfer," she told dignitaries, while addressing the summit for the New Global Financing Pact in Paris.



"DPI has allowed us to make optimum use of taxpayers' money," she said.



Under 'Stand-up India' scheme, women were identified not just in big cities but tier-2 and tier-3 cities, and are being granted collateral-free loans at concessional rates, so that they can stand up on their own.