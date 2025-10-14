Infosys Wins UK NHS Contract worth 1.2 Billion Pounds to Modernise Workforce Solution

Bengaluru, Oct 14: IT bellwether Infosys on Tuesday said it has awarded a 1.2 billion pounds, 15-year contract by the UK’s NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA) to deliver the Future NHS Workforce Solution in England and Wales.

Infosys said it will develop a cutting-edge, data-driven workforce management solution that will replace the current Electronic Staff Record (ESR) system and continue to pay 1.9 million NHS employees in England and Wales over 55 billion pounds in payroll annually.

“Delivering the Future NHS Workforce Solution is a critical step in supporting the ambitions of the 10-Year Health Plan. The solution will go far beyond simply replacing ESR -- it will be a strategic enabler for building a workforce that is fit for the future,” said Michael Brodie, Chief Executive, NHSBSA.

By working with Infosys, “we’re creating a modern, data-driven solution that will help the NHS better attract, retain and support its people”, he added.

Following a rigorous procurement process, Infosys was chosen for its proven track record in delivering large-scale digital transformation programs, its innovative approach to user-centric design, and its commitment to operational excellence.

The Future NHS Workforce Solution supports the NHS 10-year Health Plan and the mission to create a workforce that is fit for the future.