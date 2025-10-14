IREDA Clocks 41 per cent Jump in Q2 net Profit at Rs 549 Crore

New Delhi, Oct 14: Navratna public sector undertaking Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) on Tuesday announced a 41 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 549 crore for the July-September quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY26) compared to the corresponding figure of Rs 388 crore for the same quarter of the previous financial year (Q2 FY25).

The country’s largest pure-play green financing NBFC recorded a robust 26 per cent increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,057 crore from Rs 1,630 crore in the same quarter previous financial year, according to its stock exchange filing.

IREDA’s loan sanctions for the second quarter surged by as much as 145 per cent to Rs 21,408 compared with the corresponding figure of Rs 8,724 crore in the same quarter a year ago while loan disbursements rose by 81 per cent to Rs 8,062 crore during the quarter from Rs 4,462 crore.

The NBFC’s loan book has now expanded to Rs 84,477 crore which represents a 31 per cent increase over the corresponding figure of Rs 64,564 crore at the end of the second quarter of the last financial year.

There has also been a 38 per cent increase in the net worth of the Government-owned NBFC at Rs 12,920 crore compared with the corresponding figure of Rs 9,336 crore in the year ago period.