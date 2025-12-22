SEBI Alleges Insider Trading in Adani Group’s NDTV Open Offer; Initiates Proceedings Against Pranav Adani and Relatives

SEBI has said that because the open offer announcement was made after the close of trading, the information qualified UPSI until it was disseminated through the exchanges. When trading resumed on 24 August 2022, NDTV shares opened around 2.5% higher than the previous close and ended the session nearly 5% higher on the National Stock Exchange. The regulator noted that the announcement “materially affected the price of the scrip of NDTV upon coming into the public domain”.

Following the price movement, SEBI launched an investigation covering the period from 2 May 2022 to 15 September 2022, spanning the pre-UPSI, UPSI and post announcement phases. The probe examined whether certain entities had traded in NDTV shares while in possession of price sensitive information.

According to SEBI’s findings, Kunal Shah allegedly bought NDTV shares on multiple occasions during the UPSI period, including in the weeks and days leading up to the announcement. On 8 August 2022, his trades accounted for nearly 9% of the total trading volume in NDTV shares on the National Stock Exchange, which the regulator described as significant. SEBI alleged that Kunal Shah accumulated a net buy position of 78,000 shares during the UPSI period and later sold these positions after the announcement.

The regulator has estimated that Kunal Shah earned unlawful profits of ₹52.89 lakh from these trades. It has further alleged that Nrupal Shah and Dhanpal Shah earned unlawful profits of ₹52.7 lakh and ₹32.6 lakh, respectively. SEBI has characterised all three as “connected persons” under insider trading regulations.

Based on these findings, SEBI has initiated adjudication proceedings to determine whether penalties should be imposed. Pranav Adani is alleged to have violated regulations that prohibit insiders from communicating UPSI, while the other three are alleged to have breached provisions barring trading while in possession of such information.

Only days earlier, on 12 December 2025, SEBI had dropped a separate insider trading case against Pranav Adani and two of the same relatives. In that earlier matter, the regulator had examined allegations that Pranav Adani shared confidential information about Adani Green Energy’s acquisition of SB Energy with his relatives before the deal was announced. SEBI concluded that there was no evidence of UPSI sharing and that the trades in question were genuine, leading it to close the case without imposing any penalties.

Earlier, in September 2025, SEBI had cleared the Adani Group of allegations of stock manipulation and financial fraud levelled against the conglomerate by Hindenburg Research in 2023.

The outcome of the NDTV related proceedings will now hinge on SEBI’s adjudication process and whether the regulator’s allegations of information sharing and trading during the UPSI period can be sustained.

