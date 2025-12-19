Rajasthan Judge Rules Against Adani for Wrongfully Gaining ₹1,400 from State Firm—Transferred Same Day

In July 2025, a Rajasthan Court ruled against the Adani Group in a high value mining dispute with a state-owned power company. The judgement held that an Adani-led firm had wrongfully recovered over ₹1,400 crore in transportation charges from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL), a state electricity company. The ruling imposed a fine of ₹50 lakh on the firm and brought an end to a 12-year-old dispute. Or so it seemed.

On 5 July 2025, Jaipur Commercial Court Judge Dinesh Kumar Gupta delivered his judgement on the Adani-RRVUNL case. He pulled up the firm for not delivering on its contract and acquiring “wrongful gains” from its default. He proceeded to impose a fine on the defaulter and ordered an audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

That same day, the Rajasthan Government’s Law and Legal Affairs Department removed Gupta from his position as a commercial court judge. Commercial court appointments are made by state governments in concurrence with the High Court. Hours later, the Rajasthan High Court transferred Gupta to a district court in Beawar, around 200 kilometres from Jaipur.

On 18 July 2025, the High Court stayed Gupta’s order, based on a plea by the Adani Group. Hearings in the matter have continued since, with the next hearing scheduled for January 2026.

The proximity between the judicial ruling and the administrative transfer has drawn attention because the judgment scrutinised one of India’s most debated mining contracts involving a private conglomerate and a public sector undertaking.