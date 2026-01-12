How Prem Watsa, the Founder of Fairfax Financial, Used Insurance Float and Turned a Small Canadian Company into a $44 Billion Financial Empire

Insurance float refers to the money insurance companies collect as premiums upfront, which they hold until claims are paid in the future. This money can be invested in the meantime, allowing the insurer to earn returns before it is actually owed. Buffett used this float through companies like GEICO, investing it in stocks such as Coca-Cola and entire businesses like BNSF Railway.

Watsa realized that insurance float was a form of low-cost, long-term capital, superior to loans or equity funding. In 1985, he decided to apply this strategy himself.

That year, Watsa acquired a small, nearly bankrupt Canadian trucking insurance company. He renamed it Fairfax Financial Holdings. His first step was not rapid growth, but discipline. He tightened underwriting standards and stopped issuing risky insurance policies simply to increase revenue. This focus on profitability worked. Within a few years, the insurance business became stable and started generating consistent float.

With this growing pool of capital, Watsa repeated the strategy. Over the next several decades, Fairfax acquired dozens of insurance companies across North America and around the world. Each acquisition followed the same pattern: buying distressed or undervalued insurers, fixing their operations, generating reliable float, and reinvesting that float wisely.