Kamikaze Marketing: How Coca-Cola Sacrificed Tab Clear to Destroy Crystal Pepsi in the Soft Drink Market

Riding this wave, PepsiCo decided to launch a colourless soft drink called Crystal Pepsi. After testing many flavours, Pepsi introduced it as a transparent, caffeine-free cola. It was marketed as a clear alternative to traditional colas and promoted through a massive advertising campaign. Its tagline was, “You’ve never seen a taste like this.” The product became an instant success and captured a significant market share.

Crystal Pepsi tasted similar to regular Pepsi, but without caramel colouring. However, Pepsi made a major mistake: it marketed the drink as a healthier option, even though its calorie and sugar content was almost the same as regular Pepsi.

At the same time, Coca-Cola was struggling to recover from the failure of “New Coke.” With declining market share, the company needed a strong response. Instead of directly competing with Crystal Pepsi, which was difficult at the time, Coca-Cola adopted a highly unusual strategy known as Kamikaze Marketing.

Coca-Cola launched Tab Clear, a transparent, sugar-free, calorie-free cola. Publicly, it was promoted as offering “real cola flavour.” In reality, it was a reformulated version of the original Tab diet drink from the 1960s and 1970s, sweetened with saccharin. It was deliberately designed to taste unpleasant. Sergio Zyman, former Head of US Marketing at Coca-Cola, later admitted that Tab Clear was never meant to succeed.

The real strategy was to confuse consumers. Coca-Cola placed Tab Clear bottles directly next to Crystal Pepsi on store shelves. Because both drinks were clear, customers began associating them with each other. Many assumed Crystal Pepsi was also a sugar-free, medicinal-style drink like Tab Clear. As a result, both products developed a negative image.