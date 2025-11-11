Missing for 14 Years: The Frozen Mystery of Ice Hockey Player Duncan MacPherson

However, his journey turned into a nightmare. Before heading to Scotland, he decided to visit friends in the heart of Central Europe. Duncan was expected to arrive at his destination on August 12, but fate had other plans — he was never seen again. His family and loved ones were drowned in distress and panic.

Six weeks later, the vehicle he had borrowed from a friend was discovered at the Stubaital Ski Resort in Austria. His vehicle, which he had borrowed from a friend, was discovered six weeks later. It was found at the Stubaital Ski Resort in Austria.

The tale of MacPherson still remains a mystery for many. His mother, Lynda MacPherson, waited for her son’s return for decades, wondering if he was alive. Lynda recalled vividly how she received a phone call about Duncan’s whereabouts, assuming that he was in Scotland for his new job.

“I'm sure he's there,” she was told, and then came the shocking reply: “No, he's not. That’s why I’m phoning you. He never, he never arrived,” Lynda recounted to the team manager in Scotland. Thus began their search for their missing son.

For the next 14 years, his parents devoted themselves to finding him. They travelled to Austria in search of answers, looking for any clues about their son. Was he alive, or had he passed away?

Navigating the country was difficult, as they did not speak the language. Their suspicions grew when they discovered that the car their son had borrowed had been at the ski resort for over a month. According to them, no one had reported the vehicle even after the missing person notice had been issued. The resort reportedly claimed that Duncan had returned the snowboard he had rented.

The truth about their son’s whereabouts was finally revealed when the ice began to thaw. In 2003, his body was recovered 14 years after his disappearance, after an employee at the Stubai Glacier Resort spotted a glove sticking out of the ice. Further excavation led to the discovery of Duncan MacPherson, who had gone missing in 1989. His preserved frozen body was retrieved from the melting Schaufelferner Glacier.

