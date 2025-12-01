How Oreo Replaced its Original Predecessor Hydrox in the Cookie Battle: 100 Years Later, the “Knockoff” Oreo is the World’s Best-Selling Cookie While Hydrox is a Tale of the Past

Can you imagine a landmark product so popular that its name itself has become a globally recognised brand? There are many such products in the world—like Band-Aid, whose name has become a generic term for adhesive bandages.

Similar stories exist around the world, but imagine a product that earns billions of dollars every year and yet has a secret origin story. An unfamiliar information kept concealed not because of their aloofness but because of the need to restrain from disclosing the fact that Oreo was not an original idea.

Oreo is a well-known cookie popular across the world for its distinguished taste and identity. One can easily identify the cookie at a glance with its chocolaty appearance or its appealing catchphrase—“twist, lick, dunk.” But what many are not aware of is that the world’s best-selling cookie is actually a mimic of another cookie.

See Also: Missing for 14 Years: The Frozen Mystery of Ice Hockey Player Duncan MacPherson

The sweet, cream-filled cookie introduced over a century ago was a copycat of another sandwich cookie named Hydrox. From its taste to its design and filling, Hydrox was the Oreo before Oreo was born. Hydrox was the first sandwich cookie the world saw before the advent of Oreo.

But why did the original product get replaced by its carbon copy? Why did the world forget its first edition of sandwich cookies, and how did its exact replica become a household name amassing billions of dollars in contemporary times?