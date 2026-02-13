One of the largest publicly disclosed domain sales in internet history has been achieved by a Malaysian tech entrepreneur, Arsyan Ismail, by selling AI.com for $70 million (about ₹634 crore) to Kris Marszalek, chief executive of Crypto.com, in April 2025. The deal was reportedly settled entirely in cryptocurrency, making the actual sum still dependent on the market situation. It has set a record in domain sales by surpassing the previous record of the $49.7 million sale of CarInsurance.com in 2010.

Crypto.com launched a new “agentic AI” platform under the AI.com brand during Super Bowl LX, pushing the domain to global attention. The platform would promote personal artificial-intelligence assistants capable of messaging, executing trades, and handling tasks across apps. With competition growing intense in the AI sector, Marszalek shared how acquiring a category-defining name was essential to prevent the company from being “commoditised.”