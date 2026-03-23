Gold, silver plunge up to 6 pc on global weakness, rupee hits 93.84 against US dollar

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures dropped steeply at the opening. Gold futures (April 2) fell as much as 5.59 per cent, or Rs 8,089, to hit an intra-day low of Rs 1,36,403 per 10 grams by 9:40 am, while silver declined 6.63 per cent, or Rs 15,043, to Rs 2,11,729 per kg.