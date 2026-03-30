India sees healthy expansion in total primary energy supply, renewable resources surge

The country has a huge potential for generation of renewable energy which stands at 47,04,043 megawatt (as on March 31, 2025). In the total potential, solar energy has witnessed a staggering growth from 748,990 megawatt during FY2023-24 to 33,43,378 megawatt during FY2024-25 with highest share (around 71 per cent) followed by wind power (11,63,856 megawatt) and large hydro (1,33,410), according to the “Energy Statistics India 2026” publication by the National Statistics Office (NSO).