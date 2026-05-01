Solo Entrepreneur's Smartest Move in 2026: OPC Registration

India is currently registering more than 24,000 new companies every month, with 24,140 companies incorporated in February 2016 alone. This growth in the Indian business landscape is over 200% the monthly average of 10,699 since 2013.

For solo founders riding this wave, there is one business structure quietly emerging as the most preferred choice: One Person Company Registration.

If you're a sole proprietor or new entrepreneur planning to formalize your business without a co-founder, then OPC registration is the most fitting option for you.