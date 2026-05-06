Who Is Claire Mazumdar? Know all about the woman set to take over Biocon in future

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Claire Mazumdar, a US-based biotech entrepreneur and CEO of a Nasdaq-listed firm, on Tuesday identified as the future successor to Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at Biocon, marking a key step in the company’s long-term leadership transition.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, founder and chairperson of Biocon, said she has formally charted a succession plan and chosen her niece Claire to eventually take over the reins of the company.
She noted that as the sole owner of Biocon, it was important to ensure that the business is placed in capable hands, adding that Claire has demonstrated her ability to lead and manage a company effectively.
However, Mazumdar-Shaw clarified that the transition will not be immediate. In a social media post, she said she does not plan to step down anytime soon and that Claire will gradually move into the leadership role over time.
Claire Mazumdar, 37, is currently the founding Chief Executive Officer of Bicara Therapeutics, a Boston-based clinical-stage biotechnology firm focused on developing anti-cancer therapies.
Under her leadership, the company has grown significantly, with its market capitalisation crossing $1.6 billion.
Academically, Claire brings a strong scientific and business background. She holds a degree in Biological Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business, and a PhD in Cancer Biology from Stanford School of Medicine.
Before becoming CEO of Bicara in 2020, she worked at Third Rock Ventures and led business development and corporate strategy at Rheos Medicines.
She is also actively involved in the non-profit sector as a board member of Noora Health, which focuses on improving healthcare outcomes through patient and caregiver education.
Mazumdar-Shaw added that Claire will be supported by a broader family-led leadership ecosystem, including her brother Eric Mazumdar, an artificial intelligence expert and professor at the California Institute of Technology, and her husband Thomas Roberts, a noted oncologist at Massachusetts General Hospital in the US.
--IANS
pk
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