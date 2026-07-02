India Emerges as Medical Tourism Hub Increasingly Drawing Patients from West, Gulf

NEW DELHI, JULY 1 (IANS) India’s emergence as a major destination for medical tourism is drawing patients from North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, the Middle East and neighbouring countries, a report said on Wednesday.
The report from Awaaz said patients from these countries are attracted by low-cost treatment, combination of internationally accredited hospitals, doctors trained at leading global institutions and advanced medical technology.
"Many complex procedures in India can cost far less than similar treatment in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia or New Zealand," the report said.
Further, long waiting periods in Western countries are also drawing patients to India. Long waiting periods for specialist appointments or elective procedures can worsen pain, reduce mobility, cause anxiety or delay in diagnosis.
"Treatments such as cardiac surgery, joint replacement, oncology care, fertility treatment, eye surgery, dental care and some specialist procedures are often available at a fraction of the price charged in many Western systems," it said.
A strong network of accredited hospitals, especially in Chennai, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kerala serve international patients and offer dedicated support teams to help with medical reports, appointments, treatment planning, travel guidance and recovery coordination.
“Hospitals in India now routinely provide advanced services in cardiology, oncology, neurology, orthopaedics, organ transplantation, fertility care, ophthalmology, robotic surgery, intensive care and rehabilitation,” the media house said.
The report credited India's strong healthcare quality framework supported by accreditation systems such as NABH, the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers, and JCI, Joint Commission International.
Patients can receive a second opinion, cost estimate using India’s medical tourism model.
Further, the combination of modern medicine and traditional wellness support is another unique strength of India. "Patients often choose to combine surgery or treatment with structured recovery, physiotherapy and wellness-based rehabilitation," the report noted.
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