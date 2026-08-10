How Kelcy Warren's Move to Executive Chairman Reshaped Energy Transfer's Leadership

By Sachin Wason

For nearly 25 years, Kelcy Warren ran Energy Transfer as its chief executive, the title he'd held since co-founding the company in 1996. That changed in October 2020, when Energy Transfer announced Warren would step back from day-to-day management. Effective January 1, 2021, two longtime executives, Tom Long and Mackie McCrea, took over as co-chief executives, while Warren moved into the role of Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board.

The transition drew attention across the energy sector at the time. Succession announcements at founder-led pipeline companies don't come around often. Long had joined Energy Transfer in 2016 as chief financial officer, giving him deep familiarity with the balance sheet side of the business. McCrea, by contrast, had been with the company since 1997, and its commercial and operations functions had been run under his direction, putting him closer to the day-to-day movement of gas, crude and refined products across the network. Splitting the CEO role between the two gave Energy Transfer a finance-and-operations pairing at the top, rather than concentrating both functions in a single successor.

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What Changed, and What Didn't

Warren's shift to Executive Chairman didn't mean he stepped away from the business. He has remained heavily involved in the deals that have defined Energy Transfer's growth since 2021, including the $7.1 billion acquisition of Crestwood Equity Partners in 2023 and the purchase of WTG Midstream in 2024. Those transactions were closed under Long and McCrea's operational leadership, but Warren's continued presence as chairman signals that the company's acquisition strategy still runs through him, even if the daily operating decisions no longer do.

That division of labor matches how Warren has described his own management style. Speaking at a Fletcher Lecture Luncheon appearance at Hardin-Simmons University, he credited much of the company's success to simply hiring well and staying out of the way. "We got an incredible culture and these people are smart. And they just go about their jobs. They do them, and I get out of their way," Warren said, according to a recording of the event. It's a philosophy that predates the 2021 transition, but the leadership change put it into a more formal structure.

A Structure That Has Outlasted the Announcement

Five years on, the arrangement has stuck. Long and McCrea remain co-chief executives, and Energy Transfer has expanded rather than contracted since the handoff, growing to nearly 140,000 miles of pipeline across 44 states. For a company built by a single dominant founder, the fact that its leadership structure has held steady through multiple large acquisitions suggests the 2021 transition accomplished what it set out to do: keep Kelcy Warren's strategic instincts in the room without requiring him to run the business day to day.

Whether that structure persists indefinitely is an open question every founder-led company eventually faces. For now, Energy Transfer's results, and its continued acquisitive streak, suggest the split has worked well enough that nobody involved has much reason to change it.

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