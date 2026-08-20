The Revival of Café Coffee Day: How Malavika Hegde Took Over the Business After Her Husband's Death and Rebuilt it Despite ₹7,000 Crore Debt

BUSINESSES COME AND GO, but very few leave a lasting legacy that transcends generations. In India, starting a new business is not everyone’s cup of tea. Speaking of tea, imagine creating a coffee business in India, a country known for its vast tea consumption. Back in the 1990s, Indian businessman V. G. Siddhartha took the road less travelled and built one of India’s most popular coffee companies.

The name may have been heard for its humble beginnings, its quick rise to fame, or its tragic fall from the top. V. G. Siddhartha was the founder of India’s beloved Café Coffee Day (CCD).

Siddhartha’s life and his café business rose to immense heights, right before time knocked at his door. As per reports, V. G. Siddhartha allegedly died by suicide on July 29, 2019. His body was recovered from Hoige Bazaar beach near the Netravati River in Karnataka on July 31, 2019.

See Also: Lights, Camera, Action: From Costume Designer to Cinema, the Journey of Indrans Still Continues

Siddhartha and his café venture hit a wall, leaving behind a popular business with a reputation to remember and mountainous debt reportedly amounting to around ₹7,000 crore. After his death, his wife, Malavika Hegde, took over the chain. She refused to give up and rebuilt Café Coffee Day from the ground up.



Story of Café Coffee Day: The Beginning

V. G. Siddhartha was from Karnataka and was born into an affluent family of coffee planters. He held a master’s degree in economics from St. Aloysius College and Mangalore University in Karnataka. Before returning to Bengaluru, Siddhartha worked in Mumbai, Maharashtra, at the age of 24, at JM Financial Company Limited. He started his café venture in 1996, becoming one of Karnataka’s first entrepreneurs to do so.