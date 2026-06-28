Who was Vithabai Narayangaonkar? The Tamasha Samradini who Gave Birth Backstage, Cut the Umbilical Cord with a Stone and Returned to Perform

MAHARASHTRIAN FOLK CULTURE comprises several art forms, including folk songs and dances such as Lavani, Banjara Holi, and Powada, which are often regarded as a way of life. Among Marathi folk culture's many celebrated performers was Vithabai Narayangaonkar, who redefined Maharashtra's cultural landscape through her dedication, perseverance, and sheer passion for her craft.

Vithabai was often referred to as the Tamasha Samradini (Empress of Tamasha). Tamasha is a form of traditional folk theatre. She was honoured by the Maharashtra government for her contributions to the art form in 2006 when they created Vithabai Narayangavkar Lifetime Achievement Award in her honour.

She passed away in 2002, but her name and life story have recently been making waves on the internet. The story of the iconic Tamasha folk theatre artist is now set to make her way to the big screen. Director Laxman Utekar has envisioned the story of the beloved Tamasha Samradini in a biopic titled Eetha, based on her life. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Nana Patekar, and Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub.

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Who was Vithabai Narayangaonkar?

Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar was a legendary Marathi folk dancer, singer, and Tamasha artist. Born in Solapur district, Maharashtra, in 1935, Vithabai was surrounded by Marathi folk culture from an early age. She was born into a family of artists and grew up watching several folk art forms, including Lavani. Vithabai is remembered for her immense contribution to Marathi folk culture and her unwavering dedication to her art. Vithabai had a daughter named Mangala Bansode, who is also a Tamasha folk artist. She is also known as the "Sangeetachi Rani."

Her performances on stage reflected her passion for her craft and the hard work she put in despite her personal struggles. Vithabai received no formal training. Instead, she perfected her craft while travelling with a Tamasha troupe founded by her grandfather, Narayan Khude. One of the most well-known episodes from Vithabai Narayangaonkar's life was when she gave birth to a baby backstage and returned to performing almost immediately.

When Vithabai Narayangaonkar Performed While Nine Months Pregnant

Vithabai is known as the Tamasha Samradini not just for vague reasons. One of the most popular stories about her dates back to a time when she reportedly gave birth backstage while she was nine months pregnant. She was allegedly raped by a man at the age of 15.

According to reports, Vithabai cut her umbilical cord with a stone and returned to the stage to perform. When the audience noticed that she no longer had her baby bump, reports suggest that they asked Vithabai to take some time off to rest and praised her for her unwavering commitment to her craft and to Marathi folk culture.

Despite receiving recognition and fame throughout her life, Vithabai is believed to have struggled financially.

The story of Vithabai Narayangaonkar was filled with ups and downs and is often regarded as an inspiring tale of a woman who overcame tremendous odds and dedicated her life to her craft. Eetha, starring Shraddha Kapoor, follows Vithabai's journey and portrays some of the most iconic and traumatic episodes from her life that shaped her into the Queen of Tamasha.