The point where an indicator becomes useful to a trader is the signal. A signal is a defined event, such as two moving averages crossing, the RSI moving above or below a threshold, or a histogram changing colour. These events are often presented as potential buy or sell points, but they are better treated as prompts to look more closely at the chart.

Some trading tools combine multiple calculations into a single visual signal. One example is the XHMaster Formula Indicator, a third-party custom indicator for MetaTrader that combines trend and momentum analysis. Some versions use moving averages and MACD-based calculations to generate signals, with green arrows or lines indicating bullish momentum and red ones signalling bearish momentum. However, because there is no standardised formula, settings and signals may vary between versions. Traders should understand how their specific version works before relying on its signals.

The most useful mindset is that a signal is a trading consideration, not an instruction. A green arrow tells you that the indicator's conditions have been met. It does not tell you whether the market is about to reverse, whether there is major news due in an hour, or whether price is sitting just below a level where sellers have stepped in many times before. Those questions require context.

Why Market Trends Change the Meaning of a Signal